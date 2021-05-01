-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.70% of Microbot Medical worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

MBOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,941. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.20.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

