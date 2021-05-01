$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 541,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

