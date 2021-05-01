$0.38 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.29 million, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

