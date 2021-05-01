$0.53 EPS Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

