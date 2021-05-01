-$0.63 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have commented on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 450.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

