$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.12. 170,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,900. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $34.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

