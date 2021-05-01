$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. 31,332,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,101,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

