$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Ameren posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 102.3% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

