$0.80 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.89. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.23 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

