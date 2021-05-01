$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.93. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $133.64. 1,514,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

