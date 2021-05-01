0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $267.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.31 or 0.00868225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

