$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.22 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 62.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

