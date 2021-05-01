$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 60,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

