$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Sealed Air by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 3,004.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

