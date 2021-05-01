$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.