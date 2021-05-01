$1.47 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 million to $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $7.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.73 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $8.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

