$1.47 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 million to $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $7.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.73 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $8.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.