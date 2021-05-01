$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE NCR opened at $45.75 on Friday. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

