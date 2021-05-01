$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.96 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

