$100.22 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $100.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $435.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $475.42 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $487.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.
In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casa Systems stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $665.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
