$100.22 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $100.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $435.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $475.42 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $487.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $665.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

