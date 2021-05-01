$11.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $11.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.43 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $44.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.39 billion to $45.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.12 billion to $45.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 55.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

