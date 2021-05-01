$113.81 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce sales of $113.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.64 million and the lowest is $112.40 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $478.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $504.81 million, with estimates ranging from $499.08 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE USPH opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.