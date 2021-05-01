$130.84 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report sales of $130.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.83 million and the lowest is $128.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $121.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $548.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $603.17 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE SRC opened at $47.54 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

