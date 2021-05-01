$143.42 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $143.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. Banner reported sales of $147.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $559.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

