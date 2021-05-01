147,303 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VTIQU opened at $10.20 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

