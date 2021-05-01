148,068 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.13% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 236,225 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after buying an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

