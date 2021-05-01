$16.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $16.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $18.20 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $8.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $87.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.67 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 over the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

