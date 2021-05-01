$17.50 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $17.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.55 million and the lowest is $10.25 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $19.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.