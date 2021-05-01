17,957 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

