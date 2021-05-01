$19.71 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report sales of $19.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $19.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $89.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Eargo stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01. Eargo has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $13,984,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

