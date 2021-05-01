19,310 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of IDCC opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

