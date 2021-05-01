$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

