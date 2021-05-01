20,000 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Dollar General comprises 3.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,759. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

