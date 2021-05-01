$201.27 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post sales of $201.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.37 million and the highest is $221.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $218.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $989.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.11 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,452. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $113.80 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

