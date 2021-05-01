$201.92 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post sales of $201.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.82 million. Criteo posted sales of $206.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $863.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.76 million to $896.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.19 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Criteo stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.