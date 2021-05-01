212,103 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 212,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.
Shares of PSAGU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.
About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II
