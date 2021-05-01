212,103 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 212,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Shares of PSAGU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

