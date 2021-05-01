$222.64 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $222.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the lowest is $190.15 million. DraftKings posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

