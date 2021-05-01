$230.27 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $230.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the lowest is $228.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $935.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

