235,042 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Astrea Acquisition accounts for 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

