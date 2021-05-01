235,042 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Astrea Acquisition accounts for 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $10.39.
Astrea Acquisition Company Profile
