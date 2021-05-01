235,222 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 96.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 347,543 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

