$241.55 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post sales of $241.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.60 million and the lowest is $241.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $37.35 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

