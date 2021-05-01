25,000 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 1.79% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

