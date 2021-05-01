26,585 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $145,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

