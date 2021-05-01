283,657 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II accounts for 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

