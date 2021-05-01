28,781 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $361.38 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $180.96 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

