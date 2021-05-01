2key.network Price Tops $0.0732 on Major Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $256,941.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 68,506,899 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

