$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.