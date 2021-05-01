$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $781,891.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,989.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

