30,500 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 6,478,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

