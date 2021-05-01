$312.58 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce sales of $312.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $273.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

PNFP stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,831 shares of company stock worth $7,070,405. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $947,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

