$333.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report sales of $333.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.98 million. Cubic reported sales of $321.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cubic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cubic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CUB opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

